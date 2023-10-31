News you can trust since 1854
Firefighters and police called to blaze near Harborough involving three 4x4 vehicles

Crews used two hoses to put out the fire, and also needed breathing apparatus on the scene.
By The Newsroom
Published 31st Oct 2023, 09:20 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 10:09 GMT
File image

Firefighters were called to tackle a blaze involving three 4x4 vehicles last night.

Just before midnight on Monday (October 30) firefighters from Kibworth Station and police were called to Theddingworth Road in Mowsley.

They found a fire involving three 4x4 vehicles. There were no reported injuries.

Police say they are carrying out further enquiries into the cause of the fire and the scene is cordoned off while an investigation is carried out.

Crews used two hoses to put out the fire, and damped down the surrounding area to make it safe.

A spokeswoman from Leicestershire Police said: “The scene remains cordoned off to allow fire investigators to carry out further enquiries into the cause of the fire.

“If anyone has any concerns about the incident local officers will also be in the area offering reassurance.”

Anyone with information about the blaze is asked to call police on 101.

Related topics:HarboroughPolice