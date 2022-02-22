Fire that tore through a barn and workshop on a Harborough farm was sparked by an electrical fault

A fierce fire that tore through a barn and workshop on a Harborough farm in the early hours of yesterday (Monday) was sparked by an electrical fault.

Up to 30 firefighters backed up by seven appliances raced to fight the accidental blaze at the farm on Gilmorton Road, Gilmorton, near Lutterworth, at about 3am yesterday.

An appliance and tactical response vehicle from Lutterworth, an appliance from Leicester’s Southern station, an engine from the city’s Central station, an appliance from Hinckley, a water carrier from Loughborough and a command support vehicle from Wigston all dashed to the scene.

Police were also called out after the shocked farmer raised the alarm, Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Valuable farm vehicles, cylinders and a supply of diesel were all kept in the barn workshop.

Firefighters used two main jets and two breathing apparatus kits to battle the flames in stormy weather and pitch black darkness.