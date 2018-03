The fire service was called out to a fire next to an old people's home in Market Harborough this morning (Friday).

The fire destroyed an electricity sub-station next to Marshall Court, off Northampton Road. The home itself lost all power apart from emergency lighting, but was otherwise not affected.

Scene after a sub station caught fire at Marshall Court in Market Harborough.'PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

A spokesman for Marshall Court said a resident spotted the sub-station and neighbouring hedge alight at about 9am.

It is not yet known how the fire started.