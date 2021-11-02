Faulty tumble dryer is believed to have sparked a fire at house in Desborough

Firefighters dashed to tackle the blaze at the house on Rushton Road just after 8am yesterday morning (Monday).

A faulty tumble dryer is believed to have sparked a fire at a house in Desborough.

Firefighters dashed to tackle the blaze at the house on Rushton Road just after 8am yesterday morning (Monday).

No-one was injured during the dramatic incident.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “On arrival, crews from Kettering and Corby discovered that a tumble dryer was on fire.

“They isolated the electrics, extinguished the flames using a hose reel jet and used a fan to clear away smoke before removing the tumble dryer from the property.

“The fire was started accidentally and is believed to be due to a fault on the appliance.”

The fire service has also issued vital tips to help people use their tumble dryers more safely this winter:

- Remove the lint from the trap after every load of clothes dried

- Never cover the vent or any other opening

- Only use recommended vent pipes and ensure they are free of kinks and not twisted in any way

- Only vent the warm air to the outside of a building