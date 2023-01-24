News you can trust since 1854
Family's tribute to ‘dedicated’ dad who died in crash on the edge of the Harborough district

By The Newsroom
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Jan 2023, 5:56pm
Tristian Connell
Tributes have been made to a man who died in a crash at the edge of Harborough district on Friday.

Tristian Connell was outside his breakdown recovery vehicle, on the A47 close to the village with East Norton, when he was struck by a black Audi A4 estate just after 9.20am.

The 37-year-old, from the Leicester area, died at the scene.

The driver of the Audi was not injured but a child inside the car was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Mr Connell’s family have paid tribute to the family man.

They said: “He was a dedicated, hard-working father of two young children with another on the way.

“We are truly heartbroken and devastated that he has been taken from us in this horrific fashion. Our lives will never be the same again.

“We have been robbed of a loving partner, father, son, brother and uncle, who we will sorely miss.”

Detectives are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to the collision.

Detective Sergeant Lisa Wood said: “I would like to speak to anyone who was on the A47 on Friday morning but who has not yet contacted police.

“Any motorists with dashcams or anyone who saw the collision may be able to help. Please get in touch if you have any information – no matter how insignificant you think it is – that could help.”

Information can be reported to police on 101, quoting incident 131 of 20 January or online by visiting www.leics.police.uk.

