Extreme sportsman dies after jumping from a communications mast in the north of Harborough district

Police raced to the scene after the alarm was raised by the ambulance service at about 9pm last night.

An extreme sportsman has died after he jumped from a communications mast in the north of Harborough district last night (Thursday).

The man, who’s not been named, was BASE (buildings, antennae, spans and earth) jumping from the structure on Uppingham Road, Skeffington, off the A47 when he fell to his death.

A Leicestershire Police spokeswoman today said: “Police were called by East Midlands Ambulance Service at around 9pm last night (16 December) to Uppingham Road in Skeffington following a report of a man found deceased.

“On attendance it was reported the man had been BASE jumping from a tower.

“The death is being treated as unexplained but is not suspicious.”

She added: “A file will be prepared for HM Coroner.

“Identification of the deceased is a matter for the Coroner.”

BASE jumpers hurl themselves freefall from fixed objects such as masts, high buildings, mountains and cliffs before deploying a parachute to descend to the ground.