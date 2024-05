Excited stargazers watched as the skies over Harborough lit up with the Northern Lights – also known as aurora borealis.

An ‘extreme’ magnetic storm caused the lights to be visible from late Friday night (May 10).

Meteorologists said there was a chance the lights would be visible the following evening, but unfortunately they were not seen in the district.

Many residents got in touch with the Harborough Mail to share their images from Friday.

1 . Northern Lights across Harborough District Blackberry Grange Estate by Alastair Singer Photo: Alastair Singer Photo Sales

2 . Northern Lights across Harborough District Image by Helen Burden Photo: Helen Burden Photo Sales

3 . Northern Lights across Harborough District Image by Jo Cooper Photo: Jo Cooper Photo Sales

4 . Northern Lights across Harborough District Image by Jo Cooper Photo: Jo Cooper Photo Sales