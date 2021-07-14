You will soon about able to use Harborough's recycling and household waste sites without booking
The strict appointment system is being scrapped
You will be able to visit Harborough district’s three recycling and household waste sites without booking from Monday (July 19).
The tips on Riverside industrial estate in Market Harborough Moorbarns Lane, Lutterworth, and on the A6 at Kibworth will all return to operating normally as Covid restrictions are lifted.
The strict appointment system brought in last year by Leicestershire County Council is being removed.
But you must still have a waste permit if you are taking a van, pick-up or a trailer to a site – or you’re taking asbestos, chemicals or liquid paint to be disposed of.