Workers in Harborough urged to leave their cars at home

The Let’s Go Workplace Challenge is taking place across Leicestershire until the end of the month.

Workers in Harborough are being urged by the county council to back a new get active campaign by leaving their cars at home.

The Let’s Go Workplace Challenge is taking place across Leicestershire until the end of the month.

And participants from 75 workplaces have already clocked up well over 12,000 miles of green and healthy travel.

Anyone who travels to work is being exhorted to walk, run, wheel, ride or use public transport to help their team climb the leader board.

All public transport, walking, cycling, and running activities of at least half a mile that occur within the county, will count.

If you are working from home, all walking, cycling and running will also be chalked up.

To join up, download the free Betterpoints app, register and join the Choose How You Move and Let’s Go challenges.

People who use the app can also choose to donate their points to charity, raising money for good causes.

A £500 charity donation will also be given as a reward in workplaces which get the most staff signing up.

Cllr Ozzy O’Shea, the county council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “This workplace challenge is exciting.

“It’s getting people moving while also raising money for good causes, helping the environment, offering prizes and encouraging people to stay healthy.

“I’d encourage any workplaces not already involved to sign up and get on your bike.”

The workplace challenge is being promoted through the Leicester and Leicestershire Choose How You Move brand.

It’s being funded by the Department for Transport to promote walking and cycling, supporting active travel across the city and county.