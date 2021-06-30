Workers are out and about in Harborough today (Wednesday) stepping up the district council’s crackdown on layby litter.

“We're putting up signs and talking to drivers along the A6 in Harborough, Kibworth and Great Glen laybys, and the A47 laybys in Thurnby/Bushby, Houghton, Billesdon & Tugby,” said the council.

The authority is teaming up with Magna Park owners GLP, Lutterworth Town Council and other councils to launch the war on roadside rubbish.

