The development will be of 350 homes

Work is set to begin on a 35-home development in Market Harborough.

Persimmon Homes has completed the purchase of land to create The Hawthorns on Northampton Road – made up of two, three, four and bed bed properties. Nearly 130 will be taken on by a local housing association as rented or shared ownership homes.

Developers say they will be pledging £5.7million to help the nearby area, with nearly £2million for education, around £2million towards improving the town centre and some £500,000 for sports improvements.

Persimmon Homes Midlands managing director Zac Hurst said: “This is a hugely exciting development that will not only generate significant job opportunities throughout the lifespan of the project, but will also leave lasting community benefits.”