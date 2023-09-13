News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Work to begin on 350-home development in Market Harborough

Nearly 130 properties will be ‘affordable housing’
By The Newsroom
Published 13th Sep 2023, 15:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 15:38 BST
The development will be of 350 homesThe development will be of 350 homes
The development will be of 350 homes

Work is set to begin on a 35-home development in Market Harborough.

Persimmon Homes has completed the purchase of land to create The Hawthorns on Northampton Road – made up of two, three, four and bed bed properties. Nearly 130 will be taken on by a local housing association as rented or shared ownership homes.

Developers say they will be pledging £5.7million to help the nearby area, with nearly £2million for education, around £2million towards improving the town centre and some £500,000 for sports improvements.

Persimmon Homes Midlands managing director Zac Hurst said: “This is a hugely exciting development that will not only generate significant job opportunities throughout the lifespan of the project, but will also leave lasting community benefits.”

Most Popular

Sales director Claire Dearsley added: “A range of schemes will be available to assist buyers including part exchange, help with deposits and monthly mortgage payments to various upgrades to the property.”

Related topics:WorkMarket HarboroughPersimmon Homes