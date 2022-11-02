Work starts on new commercial development in Fleckney
The project is expected to be completed by June 2023
Building work has begun on a new commercial development in Fleckney.
The 34-week project on Churchill Way will see more than 12,000 square feet – around the size of 19 houses – of office and workshop space created. It will then be taken over by a national organisation.
The next stage of the build will be for 40,000 square feet of commercial space with the whole project expected to be completed by June 2023.
The land was bought to market by local land development and property consultancy Mather Jamie.
Director Alex Reid said: “This site presented an exciting opportunity for a prospective buyer looking to invest in an ideally-situated development land with planning approval for a range of uses. It has been great to play our part in bringing a much needed and exciting new development to the local area.”