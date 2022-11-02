Erald Gjoligaj and Jake Richardson from Wilten Construction with Alex Reid from Mather Jamie, Matt Moore from Venture Properties and project manager Steve Enticott.

Building work has begun on a new commercial development in Fleckney.

The 34-week project on Churchill Way will see more than 12,000 square feet – around the size of 19 houses – of office and workshop space created. It will then be taken over by a national organisation.

The next stage of the build will be for 40,000 square feet of commercial space with the whole project expected to be completed by June 2023.

The land was bought to market by local land development and property consultancy Mather Jamie.