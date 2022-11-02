News you can trust since 1854

Work starts on new commercial development in Fleckney

The project is expected to be completed by June 2023

By Laura Kearns
28 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Nov 2022, 3:09pm
Erald Gjoligaj and Jake Richardson from Wilten Construction with Alex Reid from Mather Jamie, Matt Moore from Venture Properties and project manager Steve Enticott.
Building work has begun on a new commercial development in Fleckney.

The 34-week project on Churchill Way will see more than 12,000 square feet – around the size of 19 houses – of office and workshop space created. It will then be taken over by a national organisation.

The next stage of the build will be for 40,000 square feet of commercial space with the whole project expected to be completed by June 2023.

The land was bought to market by local land development and property consultancy Mather Jamie.

Director Alex Reid said: “This site presented an exciting opportunity for a prospective buyer looking to invest in an ideally-situated development land with planning approval for a range of uses. It has been great to play our part in bringing a much needed and exciting new development to the local area.”

