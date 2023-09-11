Developers start work on the site

Work has begun on a new 11-acre business park near Kibworth.

Clowes Developments is working on the Beauchamp Business Park project, which is just outside Kibworth on the A6.

The development will house industrial units and is expected to be completed by next summer.

Clowes director James Richards said: “The demand for these units has been exceptional which shows the importance of putting the infrastructure in place to support growing local businesses.

“The majority of interested parties are all local businesses which is fantastic to see, and we are sure that Beauchamp Business Park will develop into a thriving commercial hub, creating employment opportunities for Kibworth and the surrounding areas.”

The park has been designed by Blaby-based IMA Architects.