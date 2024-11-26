Withdrawn: Controversial plans to build homes in Harborough district where flooding is 'causing great distress'

Controversial plans to build homes where flooding is “causing great distress” have been withdrawn.

Residents had claimed the situation was “getting worse” and feared further impacts from the proposal.

The development, which was submitted by Samir Patel to Harborough District Council, aimed to build five new homes at the rear of Rear Of 57 – 59 Forest Rise in Thurnby. However, it sparked concern from residents and Thurnby and Bushby Parish Council, in the north of the Harborough district

Among the 16 objections to the scheme, many focused on flooding in the area (which has been seen across the district this week due to Storm Bert), including on neighbouring Pulford Drive. One said: “We would object to the proposal at this time until the flooding of gardens on Pulford Drive […] investigated and rectified by the appropriate agencies responsible for carrying out this work. The problem is getting worse and causing great distress.”

A second said: “Surrounding areas such as Pulford Drive are already experiencing flooding, surely these issues need to be resolved before adding further non porous materials directly into the area so close by.”

Leicestershire County Council, which acted as the lead local flood authority (LLFA), on the scheme had called on Mr Patel to demonstrate how “on-site surface water drainage” would be disposed of. It said due to the history of flooding in the area, the LLFA was treating the proposal as a “major application”.

If approved, the so-called backland development would have seen five homes built at the back of numbers 57-59 with associated landscaping. The total number of car parking spaces would have increased from four to 24. That led to concerns about increased traffic in the area.

Thurnby and Bushby Parish Council said the area currently suffered from a lack of space for parking. It also raised issues around congestion and potential inaccessibility for emergency vehicles.

In his plan, Mr Patel said the five homes would have been sold on the open market, all with four or more bedrooms. The plan was withdrawn earlier this month and it is unclear if a new proposal for the land will be submitted.