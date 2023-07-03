Organisers say it's a great day out for all ages

Award-winning Wistow Maze is set to open this month and hopes to raise awareness about problems facing marine wildlife.

The giant eight acre maze has been designed in the shape of a sea turtle, one of many animals threatened by climate change.

The maze – which has been named Leicestershire’s ‘Best Visitor Attraction’ - has a quiz trail hidden among three miles of pathways, with high-level bridges and towers with panoramic views.

The maze is in the shape of a giant sea turtle

As visitors make their way around they have to find 12 quiz boards, each featuring a different endangered marine animal and the problems that they face.

There’s also mini mazes and an activity ‘funyard’ with games including a space-hopper track, hoopla, beanbag throwing and a football shooting game.

Diana Brooks, owner of Wistow Maze, said: “With schools covering global warming and lots of documentaries on endangered wildlife on the TV - including BBC1’s brilliant ‘Spy in the Ocean’ series - this year’s design of the ‘Sea Turtle’ couldn’t be more apt.

“With plenty of space, the maze offers great outdoor entertainment for young and old.”

The maze attracts some 20,000 visitors a year and is open daily from July 17 to Sept 3, then weekends until Sept 17.

It is across the road from the Wistow Rural Centre which has different shops and a café.

Tickets to the maze cost £9.95 per adult and £7.95 per child, or a family pass (2 adults, 2 children) is £32.