Wildflowers planted across Harborough district to improve outdoor spaces

Flowers in Lutterworth

Wildflowers have been planted across the Harborough district to boost environment benefits.

A wildflowers meadow was recently created in Welland Park near the café, but now Harborough District Council says it has turned its attention to other areas in a bid to improve open spaces.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The flowers have been planted at the railway station, along the Millennium Mile, next to the Commons cark park and by the verge either side of the river in St Mary’s Place. There are also wildflowers at Lutterworth Country Park and in Kiln Close, Broughton Astley.

Native and naturalised species found in the British Isles have been used, with 25 different types including Borage, Cornflower, Forget-me Not and Corn Poppy.

The authority said as well as being eye-catching, wildflowers increase biodiversity by attracting more birds, bees, butterflies, and other insects and pollinators. They are also beneficial during winter months as the seeds become an important food source for birds and small mammals.

Council environment spokesman Cllr Darren Woodiwiss said: “I am pleased we have been able to improve our popular open spaces by planting a variety of strikingly colourful wildflowers in different locations across the Harborough district. The council is committed to doing what it can to try to minimalise the impacts of climate change. These flowers encourage biodiversity and look great, so I encourage people to go see and enjoy them."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The council is also planning a community wildflower project in Great Glen and is looking for other areas to plant flowers.