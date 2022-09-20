Wide range of events and activities will mark Harborough Big Green Week

A whole range of events and activities will be coming up soon in Market Harborough as Harborough Big Green Week (HBGW).

A whole range of events and activities will be coming up soon in Market Harborough as Harborough Big Green Week (HBGW).

The event is being organised jointly by Sustainable Harborough Community (SHC) and EcoVillage, and gets underway on September 24.

The aim of the week is to draw attention to the issues we all face relating to climate change, while at the same time showcasing actions that are being taken locally.

A launch event at EcoVillage on St Mary’s Rd will start things off on Sept 24. Chairman of the council, Cllr Neil Bannister, will officially open the event at 10am and then cut the ribbon on a brand new ‘Community Fridge’, as well as adding the first leaf to a Green Pledge Tree.

EcoVillage owner Beth Lambert said: “We hope people will find lots to enjoy at EcoVillage on this special day.

"There will be pop-up stalls, refreshments to buy and the opportunity to find out what other events will be going on during Harborough Big Green Week.”

The other big event to look out for will be Great Big Green Saturday in The Square on Oct 1. Cllr Bannister will again open the event at 10am, and will check to see how the Green Pledge Tree has grown over the week. There will be over 20 different stalls and activities at the event.

Throughout the week there will be dozens of events going on around the town. Judy Burrage from SHC said: “We have worked really hard to ensure there is something for everyone in HBGW. Cycling and walking events, serious discussions on climate related issues, events for children, foodie events, a photography exhibition, guided tours of Welland Park, local community gardens and allotments – just to name a few”.

Places for some events will be limited, so do go and check out full details on the SHC website: www.sustainableharboroughcommunity.co.uk/biggreenweek

Great Big Green Week events are also taking place in Welford, Foxton and Tilton on the Hill.