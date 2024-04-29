Wi-fi has been rolled out across Lutterworth town centre

Free wi-fi and a digital tracker to show how many people use Lutterworth town centre have been launched.

Harborough District Council says visitors and business can connect to the free wi-fi.

A ‘digital footfall system’ has also been installed which will use the wi-fi to show how the town centre is being used, when it is busiest and how long visitors stay.

The authority says the information will help businesses plan opening hours and show how successful town events are.

Harborough District Council economic development manager Rebecca Tomlin said: “It is essential our local market towns invest in infrastructure to keep up with new technologies. We are delighted to launch a combined free Wi-Fi and marketing solution to benefit businesses and improve connectivity for visitors to Lutterworth.”

Business owner, Ian Jones of Max Electrical, said: “Our shop in Church Street is in the centre of Lutterworth so we are pleased to house one of the three antennae units. Knowing how people are using the town centre will be useful to know. The bonus of free Wi-Fi will encourage people to stay longer in town which is good news for local businesses.”

Shoppers can access free by selecting 'Lutterworth Guest Wi-Fi' on their mobile devices.

Free wi-fi and digital footfall tracking is already being used in Market Harborough.