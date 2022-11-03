Firework displays will be held across the district

Harborough residents are spoilt for choice where to watch a display this year.

Tonight (Thursday) there is a display at Harborough Showground complete with fairground, bonfire and refreshments.

On Saturday (November 5) Kibworth & Fleckney Rotary Club is holding its annual display at 6pm. It will take place in the field opposite New Road in Kibworth, refreshments will be available.

Money raised will go to local projects like supporting the scouts and guides and the Kibworth ‘Well’. Tickets are £10 (£5 children)

On the same date there will be a display at the Gliding Club in Husbands Bosworth. It will be held by Celestial Fireworks – the fireworks champions for 2019.

Tickets are £10 (£5 for children).

A regular display held by St Joseph’s PTA will not take place this year.