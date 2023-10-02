Pumpkin picking will be available at Farndon Fields

As Halloween draws closer, families are preparing by pumpkin picking – and there are plenty of places in Harborough district to pick your own.

Farndon Fields is open from October, with pumpkins, squashes and gourds as far as the eye can see. There are 40 varieties to choose from and all shapes, sizes and colours.

Foxton Pumpkins is opening for the second time this year at its working farm. Children can pick their own from October 14 to October 31 and there is also a bouncy castle, farm animals and maize maze.

In Kibworth Windmill Farm Park is holding a Halloween Spooktacular from October 14 to October 31. Along with a pumpkin patch there is scarecrow building, treasure hunts and a cobweb maze.