Market Harborough

There’s plenty on in Harborough this month.

From March 10-12 there’s a Spring Fair including street food and stalls. An Artisan Market with produce from local traders will also be held on 25 March and a Farmers’ Market on April 6. They will be held on The Square in Market Harborough.

A Job Fair will be held in the Symington Building on March 14 and a Go Green business event at Bruntingthorpe Proving Ground on March 21 for businesses to find out more about becoming environmentally friendly.