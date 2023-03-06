What's on across the Harborough district this March
Events include job fairs, markets and walks.
There’s plenty on in Harborough this month.
From March 10-12 there’s a Spring Fair including street food and stalls. An Artisan Market with produce from local traders will also be held on 25 March and a Farmers’ Market on April 6. They will be held on The Square in Market Harborough.
A Job Fair will be held in the Symington Building on March 14 and a Go Green business event at Bruntingthorpe Proving Ground on March 21 for businesses to find out more about becoming environmentally friendly.
Market Harborough’s Pheonix Orchestra will be holding a fundraising event at St Hugh’s Church on March 18 and there is a sensory walk from Union Wharf on March 21 – walks last around an hour. For something a little more hands on there is a ‘Have a Go’ on call firefighter day with Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service on March 11.