Wellness suite and cafe to be built in Harborough's former Argos store
It will be across two floors
By Laura Kearns
Published 19th Jun 2023, 16:11 BST- 1 min read
The former Argos in St Mary’s Place will be turned into a wellness suite and bistro.
Owners say ‘The Wellness Collective’ is a place to ‘refuel, relax, socialise and energise’.
The venue will offer ‘a collective of complementing wellness professionals’ in one place including fitness, yoga, dance and pilates instructors along with classes for babies and toddlers.
It will be across two floors with the ground floor a café and the first floor with two studios and a gym.