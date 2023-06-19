Wellness suite and cafe to be built in Harborough's former Argos store

How the space will look

The former Argos in St Mary’s Place will be turned into a wellness suite and bistro.

Owners say ‘The Wellness Collective’ is a place to ‘refuel, relax, socialise and energise’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The venue will offer ‘a collective of complementing wellness professionals’ in one place including fitness, yoga, dance and pilates instructors along with classes for babies and toddlers.