Wedding venue in Harborough district seeks permission to build two lakes - with their own islands

Planning proposal for the lakes

The owners of a wedding venue have applied for planning permission to create two lakes on their land.

In 2018 Keythorpe Manor received permission from Harborough District Council for a permanent venue to replace its temporary marquee.

And while work takes place they also hope to create two ornamental lakes on the land - just off the A47 Uppingham Road between Tugby and East Norton.

The lakes would span around 155m in total, with the widest point some 100m. In the centre of both lakes there would be an island, with the larger being accessible by a bridge.

The application reads: “The area proposed for the lakes lends itself to this water feature which will enable guests to make use of the water for photos or for use as part of their event.