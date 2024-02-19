Watch: Paddleboarder makes the most of the flood waters as parts of the Harborough area go underwater

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Parts of Harborough are underwater today after heavy rainfall over the weekend – and more is on the way.

On Sunday (February 18) a flood alert was issued for Welland Valley and River Jordan, while there was also flooding in Lubenham and at Foxton Locks.

And more flooding is expected over the coming days.

A man paddleboards down the canal in Lubenham

The video attached shows a paddleboarder making the most of the flooding waters in Lubenham.

A spokesman from the Environment Agency said: “Forecasts indicate further unsettled weather and rainfall is possible from Wednesday (February 21) onwards, and we expect rivers to remain high throughout the next few days and flooding to gardens, driveways or outhouses is possible close to rivers.

“Our forecasts indicate that flooding inside properties isn't likely. We are constantly monitoring river levels and have staff in the field checking for blockages and clearing weedscreens.