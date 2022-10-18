Warning issued to dog owners following Leptospirosis outbreak in Desford

Dog owners have been warned of a Leptospirosis outbreak

Dog owners are being urged to take care following an outbreak of Leptospirosis locally.

Desford Medical Centre on Main Street posted a sign saying there has been confirmed cases in the Desford and Peckleton area.

The blood infection – also known as Weils Disease – can result in death.

It is spread by animals, most commonly rodents, through contact with contaminated urine, water or soil.

Most vets provide a jab against the disease as part of pet’s annual vaccinations, although it is not a requirement.

The sign reads: “There has been an outbreak of Leptospirosis in the Desford/ Peckleton area.

“This is a severe illness which may result in death. Symptoms include vomiting, diarrhoea, fever, lack of appetite, muscle pain and jaundice.