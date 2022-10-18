Warning issued to dog owners following Leptospirosis outbreak in Desford
It is spread by animals, most commonly rodents, through contact with contaminated urine, water or soil.
Dog owners are being urged to take care following an outbreak of Leptospirosis locally.
Desford Medical Centre on Main Street posted a sign saying there has been confirmed cases in the Desford and Peckleton area.
The blood infection – also known as Weils Disease – can result in death.
Most vets provide a jab against the disease as part of pet’s annual vaccinations, although it is not a requirement.
The sign reads: “There has been an outbreak of Leptospirosis in the Desford/ Peckleton area.
“This is a severe illness which may result in death. Symptoms include vomiting, diarrhoea, fever, lack of appetite, muscle pain and jaundice.
“This disease is transmitted through contaminated water, particularly stagnant water and puddles.”