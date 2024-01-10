Warning about rogue traders in Harborough district following Storm Henk

The country was battered by the storm last week

Residents are being warned to be alert

Residents who suffered damage in a recent storm are being warned to watch out for rogue traders.

Storm Henk battered the country last week, including the Harborough district.

Leicestershire County Council’s Trading Standards team is urging people to be on the alert for doorstep traders and cold callers offering building repairs, garden work and clean-up services, which may be sub-standard and over-priced.

Council spokeswoman Deborah Taylor said: “Rogue traders target people when they are at their most vulnerable to cash in and make money. They know people need to make urgent repairs to their property or clear up fallen trees, so may knock on the door and suggest repairs they claim they can carry out quickly.

“These unscrupulous traders pose as legitimate tradespeople, often targeting the elderly and vulnerable people within our communities. These offenders are extremely believable and can come across as very charming and trustworthy, but can also use aggressive behaviour and scare tactics. They advise people that work needs to be done when it often doesn’t – this work can be sub-standard and consumers can find themselves paying more than they originally agreed.

“We would ask people to be on their guard, and to look out for friends, families and neighbours. The message is simple - if you’re not sure, don’t open the door.”

Trading Standards is advising locals not to agree to work on the doorstep and instead look for reviews and recommendations online. It also says to get a minimum of three quotes from different tradespeople and never pay in cash.