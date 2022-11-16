Warm hubs are being opened across the district

Warm hubs have been opened across Harborough district as residents struggle with the cost of living crisis.

The warm hubs are places in the community where people can go for free that is heated, safe and they will receive a friendly welcome.

Leisure centres in Lutterworth and Market Harborough are offering a warm space, as is Desborough Baptist Church, Kibworth Library, Fleckney Baptist Church and Welcome Kitchen at Kibworth Grammar School.

Along with a free, warm place to stay throughout the day, some are also providing free hot drinks and activities.

Matthew Hopkin, contract manager for Everyone Active – which runs the local leisure centres – said: “We know this winter could be difficult for many people, so we want everyone to know they have a safe and warm place to visit.

“We have a community feel at our leisure centres and we want to invite people to come down and make the most of the space, not only to stay warm, but to socialise with friends or use as a co-working area.

“It's a free-of-charge offer to just come in and spend time with us, safe and warm.”

Leader of the opposition, Cllr Phil Knowles says he hopes the first warm hubs to open will encourage more to take part.

He told the Mail: “The news of these warm hubs is very welcome. Location of these hubs will of course be a crucial factor with accessibility a prime concern. I hope that the provision of these first facilities in the district will encourage consideration of more warm hubs in a variety of easily accessible and centrally situated buildings.

“Harborough District Council has the opportunity to champion this and encourage involvement of many who will want to offer support across the whole of our district.”

And Harborough District Council health and wellbeing spokesman Cllr Simon Whelband said the warm hubs are just part of how the council is supporting those in need.

He said: “This is a welcome addition to the package of support already being offered to help residents with the rising cost of living.”

