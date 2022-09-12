Walking and cycling events during the Harborough Big Green Week

There will be some great events for walkers and cyclists during the Harborough Big Green Week, which takes place between September 24 and October 2.

For cyclists there are four free guided bike rides for different abilities on various dates during the week.

The Welland Valley Wheelers ride out a bit further on the Big Green Wheelers Club Ride on Sunday October 2. And if you fancy trying out an ebike, there will be a chance to do so in Welland Park on the afternoon of Thursday September 29. This event will be run by the LCC Choose How You Move Team.

For walkers there is an eight-mile guided walk being led by blue badge guide James Carpenter on Tuesday September 27. Or if you fancy something more gentle how about a tour of Stevens Street allotments, or of the Rose Garden and Mini Arboretum at Welland Park? There is also the opportunity to visit the Community Gardens at Waterloo Cottage Farm and the Elderberries Community Garden at Lenthall House.

Organisers of the Harborough Big Green Week said: "The Parkrun and Junior Parkrun will both have a green themed run as part of the Big Green Week. And finally, how about walking with a purpose, and taking part in a litter pick? Several of these are planned during the week, and for all of them, the necessary equipment will be provided by the event organisers.

"Places are limited for some of these events, so you may need to book in advance. Visit the website www.SustainableHarboroughCommunity.co.uk/hbgwcalendar where full details of dates, times and how to book can be found.