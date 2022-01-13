Volunteers help to plant about 4,500 trees at Husbands Bosworth Gliding Centre

An army of 60 volunteers have helped to plant about 4,500 trees at Husbands Bosworth Gliding Centre (photo by Gary Guows at the Gliding Centre).

The trees will help to form a fruit and nut long forest for wildlife at the popular local flying base near Market Harborough.

The fruit species include hawthorn, sloe, hazel, dog rose.

Each yard of the hedge will hold and slowly release about a tonne of water during a deluge.

It will also absorb carbon dioxide and produce oxygen while providing a great habitat and food source for wildlife.

Volunteers, including three Tree Wardens, came from local communities as well as Broughton Astley, Fleckney and Leicester to back the great natural venture.

Harborough District Council leader Phil King rolled up his sleeves and got stuck in – along with fellow district councillors Peter James and Dominic Fosker.

Community group Harborough Woodland said are “very grateful” to the Gliding Centre for their leadership along with Harborough council.

Harborough Woodland has also saluted Adam Goodall, Leicestershire County Council’s Principal Tree and Woodland Manager for his “excellent support”.

To find out more check out: https://harboroughwoodland.com/

