Volunteers help Harborough church get 'back to nature' in rewilding project
The group aims to increase habitats for insects, birds and wildlife.
Green-fingered churchgoers from St Hugh’s Church in Harborough have been helping improve land outside the building.
Volunteers including the congregation and local residents have added extra plants to boost opportunities for wildlife and improve the environment. They also sought to connect the church garden to the existing wildlife corridor from the carpark and garden areas on Granville Street.
Extra habitats have now been created for insects, birds and wildlife, a compost area built complete with worry and a communal seating area and bike stand created.
The project started in February and has been funded by Platform Housing, The Howard, Watson and Symington Charity and The Soil Association along with donations and fund-raising by church members.
Most Popular
-
1
Rare model trains from world's finest maker set to go under the hammer in Harborough
-
2
Some 50,000 free trees available for Leicestershire residents
-
3
'They should be incredibly proud': Robert Smyth students in Harborough celebrate A Level success
-
4
Volunteers help Harborough church get 'back to nature' in rewilding project
-
5
Police searching for missing teenager last spotted in Harborough have found a body
Events have also been held in the garden including composting and container gardening workshops, bird surveys and children’s groups.
A spokeswoman said: "A small team of enthusiastic church members have been working hard over several months to improve and increase opportunities for wildlife to thrive in the grounds of the church. They have been supported by a range of organisations and by local people as well as the congregation.
“The project is almost complete with some additional planting left to be finished off.
“Our thanks go to everyone who has funded and supported this project including those who sorted out permissions, worked in the garden, helped make the raised beds out of recycled materials, donated items and time to the project. Please come and take a look.”