Volunteers help Harborough church get 'back to nature' in rewilding project

Photos of the rewinding project at St Hugh’s Church.

Green-fingered churchgoers from St Hugh’s Church in Harborough have been helping improve land outside the building.

Volunteers including the congregation and local residents have added extra plants to boost opportunities for wildlife and improve the environment. They also sought to connect the church garden to the existing wildlife corridor from the carpark and garden areas on Granville Street.

Extra habitats have now been created for insects, birds and wildlife, a compost area built complete with worry and a communal seating area and bike stand created.

The project started in February and has been funded by Platform Housing, The Howard, Watson and Symington Charity and The Soil Association along with donations and fund-raising by church members.

Events have also been held in the garden including composting and container gardening workshops, bird surveys and children’s groups.

A spokeswoman said: "A small team of enthusiastic church members have been working hard over several months to improve and increase opportunities for wildlife to thrive in the grounds of the church. They have been supported by a range of organisations and by local people as well as the congregation.

“The project is almost complete with some additional planting left to be finished off.