Volunteers and donations needed to spruce up new town garden in Market Harborough

Volunteers and donations are needed to help spruce up a new town garden.

Children from Ridgeway Primary Academy plan to create a garden in the courtyard of Quinns Bookshop as part of the school’s eco-friendly commitment.

And pupils hope residents will help by donating plants, pots and compost to bring the garden to life. Volunteers are also needed to help at a gardening day on Sunday May 12 between 9am and 12pm.

Danny Reid from Quinns Bookshop said: “When we were chatting to the school about new book titles, we hit upon this great idea to create a Community Garden bringing a love of books and wildlife together.

“We’re thrilled the children will help us develop the space and we can’t wait to see how it transforms over the summer. We do need some additional donations to kick start the project properly. If anyone has any large interesting pots, staging for pots, plants or bags of compost they’d like to donate, please do pop by the shop.

“Alternatively, we have set up a JustGiving page to help raise some funds for the larger items which we know will be hard to find from donated sources – if anyone would like to support us with a financial donation, we’d be really grateful.”

The garden will feature plants which have a benefit to wildlife or a link to childhood books.

Ridgeway Primary Academy headteacher Dave Turner added: “Our children are already brimming with some great eco ideas on using recycled and donated materials; not to mention the list of plants they want to include – some will have links to their favourite books or characters, like Jack and the Beanstalk or Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, while others will support wildlife and be perfect for pollinators.

“It really will be a garden full of ideas and stories. The children will make regular visits to help maintain the garden, while visitors to the shop will be encouraged to help water or deadhead as they’re passing.”

Donations can be dropped at the shop ahead of the gardening day.