Volunteering roles: How you can help with ambitious project to rewild 130 acres of land near Harborough

John Richardson (chief executive at Harborough District Council), Cllr Darren Woodiwiss and council leader Cllr Phil Knowles survey part of the 130 acres they hope to rewild.

More than 100 people have expressed an interest in volunteering as part of an ambitious project to rewild 130 acres of land near Market Harborough.

A Rewilding Harborough volunteer launch event took place on Monday, October 6, at the Harborough District Council's offices in The Symington Building, where over 50 guests met representatives from Harborough District Council and the Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust to learn more about expected volunteering opportunities.

The council’s Rewilding Harborough project aims to restore nature on 130 acres of land to the north of Market Harborough and Great Bowden, bringing benefits to wildlife, people and communities. It is a project expected to be of national significance.

Over 100 people have registered their interest to be a volunteer so far. As the project develops volunteer involvement will require signing up to a mailing list and group. More details of this will be shared with the community in due course.

Groups and people who are interested in getting involved in the Rewilding Harborough project can email: [email protected]

Cat Hartley, director of communities and wellbeing, said: “Our Rewilding Harborough vision will need community support to help nature recovery. Although the principle of rewilding requires less direct management of the land, there will still be plenty of volunteer opportunities to become actively involved.

“We anticipate a phased approach to volunteer involvement which will be determined by how the land develops but opportunities will range from more traditional estate management tasks such as boundary maintenance and livestock management, habitat enhancement such as tree planting where required; and engagement through health and nature focused guided walks."

“There will also be a need to monitor the development of the project and we will need support to undertake a number of different ecological focused surveys along with general and fixed-point photography which we are planning to begin in early 2026.”