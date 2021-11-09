Vital work is being carried out this week to help save and protect about 60 trees in Harborough

Harborough District Council teams are working on the trees at the historic St Mary in Arden Church on Great Bowden Road.

Vital work is being carried out this week to help save and protect about 60 trees in Market Harborough.

“Following a trees survey, some dead wooding is required and one tree, in a very poor condition, needs to be felled for public safety,” said the council.

“The work is ongoing until next week.”

St Mary in Arden Church was established before the 13th century deep in the Middle Ages.