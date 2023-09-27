John Smith called the play area 'a joke'

Harborough District Council says developers met ‘play provision’ after they were slammed for creating ‘Britain’s worst playground’.

A video calling the play area on Lubenham View, off Ashton Rise, ‘a joke’ has been viewed some 200,000 times on TikTok after it was posted by local resident John Lewis.

It shows nine logs piled into the shape of a tipi, surrounded by a metal fence.

Another play area on the site

And more than 500 people have commented on the footage, with some saying developers Linden Homes had put in the ‘bare minimum’.

Another said: “I’d report the play area stolen, it appears to be missing.”

Other viewers said the fence had cost more than the play area, and suggested it had not been completed yet.

Residents pay a fee for the upkeep of the estate – which is not maintained by the council - where houses cost up to £600,000.

Mr Lewis said: “I wouldn’t let my dog play on this.

“Hopefully the developer involved will take note of how we feel about this playground.

“I want to try and ensure the waste of space Ashton Rise playground is replaced with something more suitable for children to play with, not a load of logs which have been stacked up against each other and looks like a witch hunt sacrificial burning area.

“I’m going to fight tooth and nail to ensure this is replaced with something more appropriate.”

A spokesman for developers Linden Homes said “There is a main play area at the development with a wide range of equipment.

“The toddler log stack and open space is in a different part of the development to complement the main area and is designed for younger children.”

And Harborough District Council says it is satisfied the developers had met the terms of play provision for the site.

A spokeswoman said Linden Homes were asked to provide one equipped play area and one open space – know as a ‘local area for play’.

The authority says this is a small area of open space for young children to play close to where they live.

But instead Linden Homes decided to provide two open spaces and one play area with equipment.

The council spokeswoman said: “The council asked Linden Homes to provide a equipped area for play and a local area for play on site.

“Linden Homes chose to provide two local areas for play in addition to an equipped area for play. It was Linden’s choice to install the logs for young toddlers on the local area for play – they did not have to install any equipment.

“It would usually be an unequipped area.

“The council is therefore satisfied the developer has met required play provision on this site.”

The 119-house estate was completed in late 2020 with houses at that time starting from around £350,000.