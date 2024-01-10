Village in Harborough district eyed up once again by developers as location for another housing estate

The village has already had three new housing estates added to its outskirts in recent years which have ‘significantly’ increased its population size

New homes could be built in Houghton on the Hill

A Harborough district village is being eyed up by developers as a location for up to 90 new homes.

Houghton on the Hill has already had three new housing estates added to its outskirts in recent years which have ‘significantly’ increased its population size. Now developer Parker Strategic Land is looking to build a fourth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A plan submitted to Harborough District Council sets out a bid to build the new homes on farmland at the edge of the village, next to existing properties on Ingarsby Lane.

The application is in its outline stage, meaning if it is approved a more detailed application will need to be submitted and given the go-ahead before work can begin.

Parker Strategic Land says it aims to cater to a variety of households, including the elderly and people who work from home. Some 36 of the new properties would be ‘affordable’ housing.

Access to the site is proposed from Uppingham Road, with a new footpath created for pedestrians and cyclists.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most of the new homes would have driveways or garages, but some on-street parking is likely for residents and visitors. Homes will also have electric vehicle charging spaces and cycle storage, the developer added, in a bid to encourage more sustainable travel. Open space areas are also proposed on site which could include a play area.

The applicant says the village has enough facilities to support the new development, saying there are ‘many local amenities within a short walking distance’, including a shop, pub, church and primary school. There is also access to a nearby bus stop that would allow potential new residents to travel to Uppingham and Leicester, it said.

However, consultation between Parker Strategic Land and residents of Houghton on the Hill has raised some concerns. Some locals fear too many homes are being proposed and this could impact on families’ ability to get their children into the primary school, parking issues and strain on local amenities.