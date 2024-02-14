Market Harborough Vegan Market

A vegan market is set to return to Market Harborough this weekend.

The Vegan Market Co will take over The Square from 10.30am to 4pm on Saturday (February 17).

On sale will be a variety of vegan street food, artisan bakes, craft cheeses, handmade cosmetics, ethical clothing & jewellery, arts & crafts and charity stalls. Businesses taking part have been ‘handpicked’ for their talent, ethical and sustainable values.

Vegan Market co-founder Lewis Beresford, said: “We are so excited to be back in Market Harborough. We work hard to find the country’s leading vegan producers, from street food vendors and bakers to ethical clothing and cosmetic producers.

“We also work with many local businesses and can’t wait to give all of these fantastic producers the platform they deserve and introduce them to the wonderful people of Market Harborough.”