It will take place this weekend

A vegan market is set to be held in Harborough this Saturday (December 2).

The Market Harborough Vegan Market will take over The Square with street food, artisan bakes, craft cheeses, handmade cosmetics, ethical clothing, arts, crafts and charity stalls. It will take place from 10.30am to 4pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vegan Market Co founder Lewis Beresford said: “We are so excited to be back in Market Harborough. We work hard to find the country’s leading vegan producers, from street food vendors and bakers to ethical clothing and cosmetic producers. We also work with many local businesses and can’t wait to give all of these fantastic producers the platform they deserve and introduce them to the wonderful people of Market Harborough.”