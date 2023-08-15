News you can trust since 1854
Vandals target newly-improved play area in Market Harborough

An appeal has been made for information.
By Laura Kearns
Published 15th Aug 2023, 13:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 13:49 BST
Vandals targeted Welland Park

A newly-improved play area in Welland Park has been covered in graffiti by vandals.

Harborough District Council revealed the play area – which recently had new surrounds and surfacing installed – has been targeted.

Council officers are now calling for anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesman said: “We are appealing for information to share with police after graffiti vandalism at Welland Park, Market Harborough.

“Vandalism undermines the significant amount of time, effort and money spent on play area improvements for our community.”

The park was one of several across the district to be improved as part of a three-year plan costing £230,000 to ensure play areas are accessible now and in future.

After the summer holidays the multi-play unit is set to be replaced and old equipment upgraded in autumn.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to email [email protected]

