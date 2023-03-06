Vacant shop in Broughton Astley made to look like a busy café to attract buyers

A vacant shop has been given a facelift to encourage buyers.

The premises in Broughton Astley has been wrapped in vinyl to make it look like a busy café.

Harborough District Council says it will show investors what it could look like – and say it hopes to carry out similar projects across the district.

The authority is calling on residents to get in touch to inform them of any shops which have been vacant for a long time.

Harborough District Council deputy leader Cllr Jonathan Bateman added: “I am pleased we have been able to deliver this for the people in Broughton Astley and will be happy to consider supporting similar projects in other parts of the district. We are supporting businesses and residents to help make them proud of their high street and deliver a prosperous local economy.”