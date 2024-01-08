Snowdrops at Hedgehog Hall

Snowdrops are set to go on display at two open garden events in Harborough district.

On 24 and 25 February between 11am and 4pm, two gardens will open their gates as part of the National Gardens Scheme.

Hedgehog Hall on Loddington Road is an organic garden with a collection of more than 300 snowdrops and early winter flowers, displayed on terraces. Refreshments will be available at St Peter’s Church.

Westview on 1 St Thomas’s Road in Great Glen will also be open. There will be hundreds of varieties of snowdrops along with winter plants, yew and box hedging and topiary. Homemade soup and rolls will also be on sale.

The gardens are open as part of the National Gardens Scheme, which raises money for nursing and cancer charities.

Last year it donated over £3.4 million to the likes of Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie, Hospice UK and The Queen’s Nursing Institute.