Harborough District Council’s planning committee last night (Tuesday) approved outline plans for a biomethane refuelling station, petrol filling station and two drive-through restaurants on the former Mere Lane at Bitteswell.

Plans for a new petrol station and two drive-through restaurants near Magna Park have been given the green light.

Harborough District Council’s planning committee last night (Tuesday) approved outline plans for a biomethane refuelling station, petrol filling station and two drive-through restaurants on the former Mere Lane at Bitteswell.

Advertisement

It comes despite objections to the plans with residents saying it would have a detrimental impact on the environment and lead to HGVs travelling through Willey.

One said: “This latest application would not only add more building, traffic, light pollution (all of which affect the village) but adds the likelihood of rubbish blowing over in the fields from fast food takeaway outlets.

“This is concerning environmentally but additionally as these fields are often grazed by sheep and cattle rubbish could easily be ingested with grave consequences.”