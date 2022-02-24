Two Harborough primary schools handed £11,000 to help buy new outdoor learning equipment

Teacher Chela Grainge with pupils receiving a grant cheque

Two primary schools in Market Harborough have been handed £11,000 to help buy new outdoor learning equipment.

The money has been given to Great Bowden Academy and Ridgeway Primary Academy by Harborough District Leisure Trust.

Sarah Bishop, the executive headteacher at both schools, said: “We are committed to ensuring our pupils have access to outdoor learning all year round – from PE lessons and Forest School provision to taking maths, English and science outside the classroom.

“We know our children learn better when they can be engaged physically in a subject and so to have received this grant from the Harborough District Leisure Trust is an amazing boost,” she said.

“We are already fundraising toward two sensory gardens, spaces to help our children reconnect post-pandemic and find calm.

“A percentage of this grant will contribute towards the gardens, while the remainder will help us to buy equipment for both schools.

“We’d like to thank the Harborough District Leisure Trust for their generosity and belief in what we are trying to achieve.”

Both schools are keen to create a sensory garden for all pupils – and particularly for those with special educational needs.

Each garden is set to cost thousands of pounds.

So pupils and staff are spending the next term fundraising via sponsored walks, dress down days and more.