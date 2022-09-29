Two Harborough community projects receive funding of nearly £150,000

The money will be given to two community projects

Funding of nearly £150,000 has been given to community projects in Harborough.

Harborough District Council agreed to allocate funding to two local projects at its meeting on September 27.

Most of the money – some £1350,000 – will be given to St Luke’s Church to bring its council-owned pavilion into use and create a community centre and café.

And nearly £14,000 will go the Lutterworth Cricket Club towards the development of a new ground at Lutterworth College after seeing an increase in the number of junior and women’s players signing up for the sport.

The money is from Section 106 funding – which is provided by housing developers for community projects and social infrastructure in locations where development has taken place.

Applications are currently open for the next round of funding and must be submitted by October 28.