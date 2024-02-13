Trees formerly under TPO set to be removed from green site in Harborough

The Archway Health and Wellbeing service, in Lubenham Hill, received permission from the district council to remove two trees which were formerly under a Tree Protection Order (TPO). A TPO is an order made by a local planning authority in England to protect specific trees, groups of trees or woodlands. Breaching a TPO can lead to a fine of up to £20,000.

Company spokesman Alec Welton said: “We are a nation of tree lovers and it makes most of us happy to look at well established trees and sad when they are removed. At Archway Health and Wellbeing we are lucky enough to occupy a very green site as the last property as you leave Market Harborough, and we have quite a few trees on site. Unfortunately they have been neglected over the years and so we had an Arborist Robert Yates look at them. Sadly, when this was done it was discovered that two of the trees along the roadside where rotting inside and needed to urgently be removed in case they should come down on the road.”