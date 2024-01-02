News you can trust since 1854
Tree planted in Foxton to commemorate coronation of King Charles III

By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 17:12 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 17:13 GMT
Far right, Beth Garrard plants a Holm Oak with, Gill Wollerton, Vicki Bray chairman, Mike Huxley, Jayne Huxley and Clive Garrard.

A tree has been planted in Foxton to commemorate the coronation of King Charles III.

Foxton Society Environment Group planted the everygreen Holm Oak during the festive break to mark the King’s coronation.

Group spokeswoman Beth Garrard said: “This is an evergreen Holm Oak planted to commemorate the coronation of Charles III.

"It may look like a small holly tree at the moment, but in some 60 years it should reach around 70 feet.”

