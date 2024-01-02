Tree planted in Foxton to commemorate coronation of King Charles III
Foxton Society Environment Group planted the everygreen
A tree has been planted in Foxton to commemorate the coronation of King Charles III.
Foxton Society Environment Group planted the everygreen Holm Oak during the festive break to mark the King’s coronation.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Group spokeswoman Beth Garrard said: “This is an evergreen Holm Oak planted to commemorate the coronation of Charles III.
"It may look like a small holly tree at the moment, but in some 60 years it should reach around 70 feet.”