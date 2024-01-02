Far right, Beth Garrard plants a Holm Oak with, Gill Wollerton, Vicki Bray chairman, Mike Huxley, Jayne Huxley and Clive Garrard.

A tree has been planted in Foxton to commemorate the coronation of King Charles III.

Foxton Society Environment Group planted the everygreen Holm Oak during the festive break to mark the King’s coronation.

Group spokeswoman Beth Garrard said: “This is an evergreen Holm Oak planted to commemorate the coronation of Charles III.