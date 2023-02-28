The council is preparing for a greener future.

A tree nursery project is being launched by Leicestershire County Council alongside the National Forest Company (NFC).

The project aims to bring together groups and organisations to collect seeds and help grow around 20,000 trees per year, to plant across Leicestershire and the National Forest.

It will begin with a four-year trial aimed to inspire other communities to follow suit.

While the National Forest has trebled forest cover over the last 30 years, Leicestershire is still one of the least wooded areas of the country with around six per cent woodland – well below the national average of 10 per cent.

Work on the National Forest site, in Moira, is due to start soon, with phase one of the project involving the development of the site, access, infrastructure, polytunnels and growing beds.

The council has leased the site at Hanging Hill Farm from the NFC, and will develop, run and manage the nursery, with investment from both sides.

The nursery will eventually offer opportunities for apprenticeships, volunteering and skills training.

The development of the nursery will also help safeguard against national shortages of key tree species, such as oak, to increase biosecurity and cut the risk of disease by reducing the transportation of trees around the country and resulting carbon emissions.

Seeds will be collected and planted later this year while, eventually, the project will support the council’s plans to increase the level of tree planting across Leicestershire and achieve its goal to grow 700,000 trees - one for every person in the county.

The nursery will also supply the NFC and potentially other local authorities – although most of the trees grown at the site will be planted within the county.

Cllr Blake Pain, cabinet member for the environment, said: “Tree and woodland planting is a vital part of our response to the climate change and biodiversity crises and Leicestershire County Council is working towards helping to plant a tree for every resident in the county.

The development of our own tree nursery, in partnership with the NFC, will allow this planting to take a huge stride forward by securing and protecting the supply of trees, as well as ensuring that we are able to grow the best and most appropriate trees for our needs.

The project will also help to build skills and knowledge providing valuable apprenticeship and volunteering opportunities.”

The council has developed a Strategic Plan, which recognises the importance of the natural environment and the countryside in making Leicestershire an attractive place to live and work, as well as playing a role in the ambition for the county to be net zero for carbon by 2045.

Trees play an important part in providing clean air, improving soil quality, reducing flooding, storing carbon and supporting wildlife, so increasing woodlands can significantly improve quality of life.