Tree from late Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations to be planted in Harborough

Lord-Lt of Leicestershire, Mike Kapur OBE, with the five trees

A tree from the Platinum Jubilee Tree of Trees sculpture will be planted in Welland Park.

It is one of five trees which will come to Leicestershire of the some 350 saplings which formed the sculpture in front of Buckingham Palace during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

Rowan, silver birch, and alder trees are among those which will be planted across the county, with the remaining four trees going to LOROS, Rainbows Hospice, Bradgate Park Trust and Abbey Park in Leicester.

They join some 300 organisations from across the UK announced by the Queen's Green Canopy and will receive the plants in a pot embossed with the late Queen’s cypher.

Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire Mike Kapur OBE said: “I was asked to nominate five deserving organisations, which was difficult to do, but I felt that these five recipients were well deserving in receiving one of the trees.”

They will be officially planted by each recipient in the coming months with a sapling then planted in the embossed pot, which will then be gifted to another local organisation in the coming year. It will then be repeated annually.

The trees are part of the living legacy in honour of the late Queen, joining over a million trees already planted across the UK as part of The Queen’s Green Canopy - an initiative to plant trees to mark the Platinum Jubilee in 2022.