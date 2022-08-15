Travellers leave site in Little Bowden

Travellers have set up camp in Little Bowden recreation ground. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Travellers have left the recreation ground in Little Bowden.

Three caravans set up camp on Friday by the Brompton Valley Way path.

But by Sunday the small group had vacated the site.

Leicestershire Police said: “The force received a number of reports on Friday August 12 in relation to an unauthorised encampment at Little Bowden Recreation Ground.

"The travellers were spoken to by officers and they have since moved on from the site. No issues were identified.”