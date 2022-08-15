Travellers have left the recreation ground in Little Bowden.
Three caravans set up camp on Friday by the Brompton Valley Way path.
But by Sunday the small group had vacated the site.
Most Popular
-
1
Police searching for missing teenager last spotted in Harborough have found a body
-
2
Travellers leave site in Little Bowden
-
3
Roads across Harborough to close while repairs take place
-
4
Photos: Firefighters tackle 40 acres of fields on fire near Harborough
-
5
Centenarian near Harborough with a perfect name for dancing will celebrate her 107th birthday
Leicestershire Police said: “The force received a number of reports on Friday August 12 in relation to an unauthorised encampment at Little Bowden Recreation Ground.
"The travellers were spoken to by officers and they have since moved on from the site. No issues were identified.”
The Mail has approached Harborough District Council for comment.