Travellers leave Market Harborough town centre

Some 15 caravans pitched up on The Commons Car Park on Tuesday night

By Laura Kearns
24 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Nov 2022, 10:45am
Travellers have pitched up in Market Harborough.Picture by Andrew Carpenter
Travellers have left Harborough town centre.

Some 15 caravans pitched up on The Commons Car Park behind the Co-Op on Tuesday evening. It came two years after travellers were last on the site.

Leicestershire County Council’s Multi-Agency Travellers Unit and police attended site and served a Section 61 notice requiring the travellers to vacate the site by midday on Thursday (November 3).

By 10am the following day the travellers had left.

