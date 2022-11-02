Travellers leave Market Harborough town centre
Some 15 caravans pitched up on The Commons Car Park on Tuesday night
By Laura Kearns
24 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated
3rd Nov 2022, 10:45am
Travellers have left Harborough town centre.
Some 15 caravans pitched up on The Commons Car Park behind the Co-Op on Tuesday evening. It came two years after travellers were last on the site.
Leicestershire County Council’s Multi-Agency Travellers Unit and police attended site and served a Section 61 notice requiring the travellers to vacate the site by midday on Thursday (November 3).
By 10am the following day the travellers had left.