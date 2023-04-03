Trained Harborough tourist guide publishes list of guided walks around the town

James Carpenter on a tour

A trained tourist guide from Harborough has published his list of guided walks around the town.

James Carpenter is a trained Blue Badge tourist guide working mainly in the Harborough District and is best known for the ghost walks he presents around Halloween.

But his latest book is based around interesting people who have contributed to the town. It is called 'Quirky Characters, Extraordinary People'.

In the last three years, with the support of Harborough District Council, James has been presenting a programme of enjoyable guided walks of Harborough, Lutterworth and the villages of South Leicestershire.

And this year’s offering includes a walk based on Harborough's role in the Battle of Naseby, where walkers can find out where King Charles I and Prince Rupert stayed the night before the battle and what happened at the 'Bloody Ford'.

A walk of Kibworth Harcourt will include an exclusive tour of the newly restored Kibworth Windmill, before its opening to the general public.

James said: “Over the years, Harborough has had its fair share of interesting people that have, in different ways, contributed to the town. Join me and find out more on my walk.”

The first walks takes place on Saturday April 15 with the 'Harborough & the Battle of Naseby' guided walk. Proceeds will be donated to The Naseby Battlefield Project, to help in their aim to improve the visitors experience, offer educational resources and create more biodiversity to the battlefield site.